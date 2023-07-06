Ayushmann Khurrana might be known for his acclaimed performances in blockbuster films, but he is equally well regarded as a singer. He recently released his new single, ‘Raataan Kaaliyan’, in which he collaborated with longtime friend and composer Rochak Kohli. In a recent interview with a leading media house, Ayushmann looked back on his journey and recalled being rejected by the reality show ‘Indian Idol’ in its second season. Before becoming an actor, Ayushmann worked as a TV host and RJ.

“I always wanted to be an actor who sings, not a singer who acts. I was very clear in my mind. Having a passion for music and a musical bent of mind helped me host a lot of talent shows like ‘India’s Got Talent’ and music shows. Though anchoring and radio were just a step towards my goal, my ultimate ambition is to be a part of the Hindi film industry,” said Ayushmann Khurrana in the interview.

Ayushmann shared how being rejected as a talent show contestant inspired him to shape his music career: “I not only hosted these reality shows but also have been almost a part of them. I’ve been an ‘Indian Idol 2’ reject. I made it to the Mumbai round. I remember Neha Kakkar. I got rejected in 2006, maybe. I’ve gone through that grind. I’d seen more rejections before coming to Mumbai and trying my luck in acting and singing. My rejections have made me whatever I am right now. It’s not only other contestants’ journeys, but also my personal journey as a radio presenter, anchor and now an actor-singer.”

Khurrana, who will next be seen in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’, the sequel to his 2019 hit, shared how his vocal skills have helped him play the character of Pooja: “We used to do a lot of prank calls back in the day when I was an RJ. That’s coming in handy now. But this time, we’re going to the next level with ‘Dream Girl’. It’s not just the voice but also the visual, as you see in the teasers. It’s going to be a 2.0 version, literally in ‘Dream Girl 2’ and I really look forward to that.”