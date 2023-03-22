I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work: Rani Mukerji

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has portrayed several versatile characters in a career spanning almost three decades. She has treated audiences to some of the most beloved female protagonists on screen through her performances in films like ‘Black’, ‘Hichki’, ‘Mardaani’ and ‘No One Killed Jessica’.

And now with ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’, the actor has once again shown a woman of substance and strength who stands for her rights and raises her voice against injustice.

In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakraborty’s book ‘The Journey of a Mother’.

Sagarika stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were allegedly taken away from her and placed in foster care and was told that they would not be returned until the age of 18.

Rani’s role as a mother is being hailed by many.

Expressing her happiness about the film’s success, Rani told, “It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and know our powers, so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work.”

Mukerji further said that a good film will always resonate with people.

“If your content is good, then it will definitely find its audience irrespective of the medium. By God’s grace, ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ has found its audience! I am really happy to see people showering love on our film,” she added.