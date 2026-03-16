I also feel like taking a break: Shreya Ghoshal

After Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing sparked discussion among fans, Shreya Ghoshal shared her thoughts on the singer’s move and the importance of authenticity in live performances.

Speaking in an interview with ‘ABP News’, Shreya said performing live is central to who she is as an artist. The singer stressed that lip-syncing on stage is something she would never want to rely on.

“I feel very uncomfortable with that. I will stop singing the day I have to do that,” she said, adding that as long as her voice supports her and she continues her ‘riyaaz’, she prefers to stand on stage and sing live for audiences.

Reacting to Arijit Singh’s recent decision to step away from playback singing for films, Shreya said she respects the courage it takes to make such a choice. “I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely,” she said.

She also described Arijit as someone deeply connected to music. “He is a musician from the heart. He doesn’t think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He does what makes him happy,” she added.

Shreya said Arijit’s sincerity toward music is one of the reasons audiences connect with him so strongly. “For him, music is bigger than everything else and that’s why people love him so much,” she noted.

Arijit Singh’s journey in Bollywood has been marked by several chart-topping songs, making him one of the most loved playback singers of the past decade.

Talking about stage performances, Shreya said artists have a responsibility toward the people who come to watch them. “As entertainers, what we are going through personally should not show on stage. People come to us for music and inspiration. Music heals them and helps them escape from their problems,” she said.

Shreya added that the love she receives from audiences continues to motivate her to perform. “When your heart is happy, the energy comes automatically,” she said, adding that applause and audience interaction remain the biggest source of inspiration for her.