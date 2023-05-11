Alia Bhatt recently reacted to the debate around nepotism and privilege and said that she acknowledges it and never takes her work for granted. In the past, the actor faced a lot of unfavourable attention regarding the topic of nepotism.

This is not the first time that the actor has responded to the debate around nepotism. Alia, the daughter of film director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, said in an earlier interview that she had not gotten her first break because of her parents but after auditioning for Karan Johar. Alia debuted in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

In a recent interview with a famed magazine, Alia opened up about the existence of privilege and nepotism in the industry: “It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is that I empathise. I understand that it’s possibly been easier for me to get through the door than the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person’s dreams: no dream is bigger, smaller or more intense. Everybody’s dreams are the same. Everybody’s desire is the same. So, I completely understand where that conversation comes from. The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start. I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 percent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working.”

Alia completed 10 years in Bollywood in October of last year. She recently won her fifth Filmfare award, this time for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She also made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet in a white Prabal Gurung gown earlier last week.

She will be making her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, where she stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Alia is yet to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.