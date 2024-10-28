Hunter Parrish to star in mystery thriller series 'Scarpetta'

Los Angeles: Actor Hunter Parrish, best known for his work in "Weeds" and "It's Complicated", will star in a recurring role in the ‘Prime Video’ series "Scarpetta".

The actor joins previously announced cast members Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, reported ‘Variety’.

An adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels, "Scarpetta" is an upcoming mystery thriller series from ‘Blumhouse Television’.

According to the logline, the show "follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), the chief medical examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional - including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover."

Parrish will recur as the younger version of Benton Wesley, presumably in flashbacks. Benton is an FBI profiler who strikes up a romance with Kay in the books.

Also part of the cast are Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale.

‘Prime Video’ has already handed out a two-season order to the series, which hails from ‘Blumhouse’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

Liz Sarnoff, known for "Alcatraz" and "Lost", will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner on "Scarpetta".

The series is executive produced by Kidman for ‘Blossom Films’ and Curtis for ‘Comet Pictures’. Cornwell is also an executive producer for ‘P & S Projects’ alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie and Chris McCumber for ‘Blumhouse Television’ and Per Saari for ‘Blossom Films’.

"Halloween" franchise director David Gordon Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers.