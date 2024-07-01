Humour helps Gulshan Devaiah add depth to his characters

Gulshan Devaiah said that toying around with humour in a scene allows him to add depth to the characters on-screen.

The actor told a leading media house that humour is always a great add-on for a scene as it can take the narrative in a totally different direction while maintaining its essence.

“If we can find humour in a scene, it’s always a great add-on. It allows me to open a small window and add another dimension to the scene or the character that I’m portraying. With a story like ‘Bad Cop’, which is supposed to be entertaining, wherever there was a scope to explore humour, I would jump onto it without going beyond the realms of the character,” he said.

He further mentioned a scene from his recently released streaming series which was written differently on paper and how he and his co-actor came up with a refreshing take on the scene.

“There was a scene about salutes and handshakes and it was not there in the script. My co-actor and I improvised on that bit but only after consulting our director, Aditya Datt,” he told the leading media house.

The actor said that the director’s responsibility in such a scenario is to streamline the performances and make sure that nothing goes out of character for all the actors involved.

Currently, Gulshan can be seen in dual roles in ‘Bad Cop’ which also stars Anurag Kashyap. He was earlier seen in the fan-favourite web series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ in the character of ‘4 Cut Atmaram’. The actor was lauded for his performance as a cold-blooded contract killer.