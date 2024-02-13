Huma Qureshi wants to star in a film like ‘Animal’

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi stands apart from other celebrities who criticised Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, including Javed Akhtar and Swanand Kirkire. Unlike critics and the audience, Huma expressed her admiration for the film, stating that she loved it and hopes to feature in a similar project. She also addressed the polarising debates surrounding the movie, saying that it’s ultimately the audience’s decision whether to watch it or not.

In an interview with a leading media agency, Huma said, “I loved the film and really enjoyed it. I loved the machismo, action and music. It is a very crafty film and I feel like all kinds of films should be made and as an audience, it is your choice whether you want to watch that film or not.”

“I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something as destructive as this. That’s the way I would put it. When I see ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ or edgy films and I see an ‘Animal’, I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don’t know what it is,” she continued.

Huma Qureshi stated that discussions about films and their effects on society are important, even if they lead to differing opinions. She questioned why, despite the existence of many impactful films, society hasn’t shown any major improvement. Nevertheless, she believes that whether it’s ‘Animal’ or ‘Maharani’, as long as people enjoy them, they will continue to be watched.

‘Animal’ starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film grossed more than Rs 900 crore worldwide.