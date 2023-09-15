Huma Qureshi turns author with debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'

New Delhi: After having spent a successful decade in the film industry, Huma Qureshi has assumed the role of a writer with her debut novel, ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’, publisher ‘HarperCollins India’ announced on Friday.

The superhero saga will see Zeba, ‘a rebellious brat’, live up to the superpowers she has accidentally achieved and reaffirm the belief that ‘superheroes come wearing different capes’. The book is a tale of ‘heroism, transformation and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity’.

Talking about her debut novel, Qureshi said that the idea of unconventional heroes and ‘the complex, messy lives they lead’ has always fascinated her.

“My debut novel explores the transformation of a willful, rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that’s both empowering and full of unexpected twists. With ‘HarperCollins’ by my side, I’ve been able to delve into uncharted territory, creating a character and a story that challenges norms and celebrates the strength within us all,” the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor said.

The 37-year-old is known for her performances in projects such as the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ film series, the crime thriller ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and the political drama show ‘Maharani’. Her latest release was the movie ‘Tarla’, based on the life of food author-host Tarla Dalal.

“Huma’s career on screen and across mediums has been nothing short of inspiring,” Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher at ‘HarperCollins India’, said.