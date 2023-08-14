Huma Qureshi talks about being body-shamed

Huma Qureshi has very successfully made a place for herself in Bollywood with her choices of projects and performances. The actor has often spoken about being body-shamed during her initial days in the industry.

In a recent interview, she opened up about the same and said that people were being obnoxious to her and she felt the need to call them out. The actor also wished she had this courage and clarity when she started her career in Bollywood.

According to her, it wasn’t the right way to treat a 20-year-old girl who was trying to make a career in a new city.

Huma also spoke to a leading media house about doing ‘Double XL’ with Sonakshi Sinha. According to her, the film has really empowered her because it’s a really important film and the value that the film talks about will stand the test of time.

She also shared that ‘Double XL’ happened because Sonakshi is a dear friend of hers. She is like a sister. The actor added that the film wouldn’t have happened if either of them had said no. For her, Sonakshi is like her brother Saqib Saleem. She can get away with anything. According to Huma, they have that bond where it’s an actual friendship and they watch out for each other and are not afraid to point out certain truths to each other which only friends and family do.

Huma was last seen in ‘Tarla’ where she played the role of late chef Tarla Dalal.