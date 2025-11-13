Huma Qureshi reveals 'strong scene' with Akshay Kumar was cut from 'Jolly LLB 2'

Huma Qureshi has carved out a niche resume from the start. In a recent interview, she opened up about a creative setback from her early years in Bollywood. The actress, who is now earning praise for the fourth season of ‘Maharani’, reflected on her first collaboration with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor in ‘Jolly LLB 2’. “Our first collaboration was on ‘Jolly LLB 2’. It was not a very big part, but during the editing, my role became even smaller. I remember being really upset about it and saying, ‘I’m not doing anything in this film’,” she said.

In a heartfelt conversation with ‘Mid-Day’, Huma recalled that Kapoor went out of his way to comfort her after the edit. He often texted her, sharing that viewers had enjoyed her portrayal of Pushpa Pandey. “He would keep sending me messages saying people love the fact that she’s an alcoholic or whatever, just trying to make me feel better,” she said with a warm smile. Yet, despite his thoughtful efforts, the experience left her creatively frustrated. “There was a very strong scene that was there in the trailer but never made it to the film, in which I scream at Akshay sir’s character and show him the right path,” she revealed. “That never made it to the final film.”

Looking back, Huma reflected with maturity on the unpredictability of filmmaking and how edits can drastically change an actor’s contribution to a story.

“Sometimes, some of your best scenes get cut out. No one really plans it, but it happens. I was very upset that I didn’t really have an arc. I detest from my core playing ornamental parts, and that’s what it ended up becoming. But sometimes there’s nothing you can do,” she admitted.