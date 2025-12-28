Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth in Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’

After the makers unveiled the look of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, another first look of a Bollywood actress has been revealed. This time, it’s Huma Qureshi, who plays Elizabeth in the most-awaited films of 2026.

The first look at Huma as Elizabeth is arresting in its contradiction. It places the character in a graveyard setting, with weathered tombstones and looming stone angels framing the background. She stands beside a sleek vintage black car, dressed in an elegant off-shoulder black ensemble with dramatic sleeves, exuding old-world glamour, while the gothic surroundings and muted tones lend an ominous, foreboding edge to her presence.

In a never-before-seen role, Huma appears calm and graceful, masking a morbid interior. Speaking about casting Huma as Elizabeth, director Geetu Mohandas said, “Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high octane calibre and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me. Huma is an actor who questions, probes and challenges the artistic interpretation of a role and that dialogue became an essential part of our creative journey. She has always been known as a powerhouse of talent, but this performance will mark a turning point for the arrival of an undeniable, commanding new presence on celluloid.”

Four years after redefining box-office history with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Yash returns to the big screen with ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, a project that has been generating unprecedented buzz across industries. The film will release on March 19, 2026.