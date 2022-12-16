Huma Qureshi Is Not A 'Social Media Influencer'

Huma Qureshi talked about the rising pressures put on actors in Bollywood by their social media followers to get better roles and how it is not her job to take those numbers into account.

In the roundtable discussion with a leading media house that featured actors Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur and Nimrat Kaur, the 'Badlapur' star said, "I'm not a social media influencer. I'm an actor. I act. In the West, there are also a lot of actors, but they don't behave like influencers. I am sorry but, most of us, I am including myself also, behave like influencers! I am like, 'My job is not to do this, my job is to act'. There is a big difference and somewhere I think it's just become so blurred. Just because you have 10 million followers doesn't mean you can do that part well or not."

Huma was supported by Vidya in the same video, where the 'Sherni' star said that if a film is good, then there is no need to mention these social media counts and the audience will watch it, nevertheless. But if it is not, then the entire social media number doesn't even matter.

Huma, who was last seen in Vasan Bala's critically acclaimed 'Monica, O My Darling', also praised actor Tabu in the same discussion and said, "She is amazing and at the top of her game. She is part of two of the biggest films of the year and she doesn't do any promotions!"

Huma will be next seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' where she stars alongside Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. The film, which is currently under production, marks her second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after 'Badlapur'.