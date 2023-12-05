Huma Qureshi gets candid about her debut novel ‘Zeba’

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has launched her debut novel ‘Zeba’, which is a tribute to all misfits.

The book, published by ‘HarperCollins’, explores the transformation of a rebellious girl into a superhero. Huma delves into uncharted territory, challenging norms and celebrating strength.

Poulomi Chatterjee, the publisher at ‘HarperCollins India’, praised Huma’s inspiring career and passion-infused in ‘Zeba’.

Talking about ‘Zeba’, Huma said, “I have always been fascinated by the idea of unconventional heroes and the complex, messy lives they lead. My debut novel explores the transformation of a willful, rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that’s both empowering and I have full of unexpected twists.”

The book was published by ‘HarperCollins’ and she added, “I have been able to delve into uncharted territory, creating a character and a story that challenges norms and celebrates the strength within us all.”

“It has been a thrilling ride and I can’t wait for readers to join me on this adventure,” said the ‘Double XL’ star.

Poulomi Chatterjee said, “Huma Qureshi’s career on the screen and across mediums has been nothing short of inspiring. We are so glad to have published ‘Zeba’, her first book, in which she has infused the passion, flair and deep involvement she brings to every role she has chosen to portray thus far.”