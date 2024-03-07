Huma Qureshi calls ‘Maharani’ ‘the best experience of my life’

Actor Huma Qureshi called the streaming political drama show ‘Maharani’ the ‘best experience’ of her life.

Huma took to ‘Instagram’, where she shared a string of pictures of her ‘Maharani’ crew members and said that she has immense love for the team, whom she tagged as the ‘best people’ and even thanked the creator, Subhash Kapoor.

“So much love for this team. The best people of ‘Maharani’. Oh, thank you, Subhash Kapoor sir, for this. This has been the best experience of my life. We all worked hard for this. Now, it’s all yours, dear audience!”

She added, “All I can say is thank you and wait till the end. Rani ka badla!”

The multi-season political series is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s. The ‘SonyLIV’ series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaam-ul-Haq.

‘Maharani 3’ has started streaming on the OTT platform ‘SonyLIV’.