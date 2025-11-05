Huma Qureshi calls her new role as 'disgusting' in 'Delhi Crime 3'

Mumbai: Huma Qureshi, who will be essaying the role of the villain in the third season of acclaimed ‘Netflix’ series ‘Delhi Crime’, said she had to put her best foot forward to portray what she described as the ‘most disgusting’ role of her career.

In the third chapter of the International Emmy-winning show, Shefali Shah’s DIG Vartika Chaturvedi will be seen handling a nationwide human trafficking case. Qureshi, known for movies such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Badlapur’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, features as a ruthless trafficker named Meena aka Badi didi.

“Evil suits me. This is the darkest, most disgusting character of my career. This is the worst character I’ve ever played. When you sometimes play a dark character, then there are no restrictions and you can do anything. And I have done everything in this character. I faced difficulties because of the kind of person I am and the thought process I have,” Huma told reporters at the trailer launch event for the third season.

The new season, directed by Tanuj Chopra, sees Vartika and her team, which also includes Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, tracking Meena, following a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India’s borders.

“As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise and the case becomes a defining moment for Madam Sir,” the official logline read.

Qureshi said when she was approached to be a part of ‘Delhi Crime’, she was honoured to join the cast as she loved the earlier two seasons of the show. “When I got the call to be part of this, I felt like I’m this kid who’s got their favourite toy to play with. I think what Shefali has done and what Rasika and everybody else have done in the show is incredible. It’s an honour to be part of this universe. It’s an honour to take this story forward. I knew I had to bring in my ‘A’ game because all of them are such loved characters that all of you guys have supported season after season. They were so welcoming that it didn’t feel like I was a new member. They were all sweet,” Qureshi said.