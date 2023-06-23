Hulu greenlights the second season of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Los Angeles: American streamer ‘Hulu’ has announced a second season of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman's "Nine Perfect Strangers".

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, Kidman will reprise her role of Masha and also serve as an executive producer on the sophomore season.

Murray Bartlett, currently receiving acclaim for his performances in HBO shows "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us", may join the cast as the actor is in talks for the series.

The new season will also feature Liv Ullmann, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson Sellers and Aras Aydin.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is based on the book of the same title by author Liane Moriarty.

The first season, created by David E. Kelley and released in 2021, was set around a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The first season also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale.