Hugh Jackman Reveals Deadpool, Wolverine 'Hate Each Other' In 'Deadpool 3'

According to reports, Australian actor Hugh Jackman is set to draw the Wolverine claws out as he teased 'Deadpool 3' by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he's filming with co-star Ryan Reynolds.

In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorise the status of the relationship between the two superheroes.

"How do I categorise it? 10 being really close, zero being the reality. We're zero. We're opposites and hate each other," he said on 'The Empire Film Podcast' (via 'ComicBook').

"I'm just talking from my perspective. Logan is frustrated by him and wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot," he further said, as quoted by 'Deadline'.

Jackman recently talked about how they were able to bring back Wolverine and now integrate him into the MCU, assuring fans that 'Deadpool 3' wouldn't mess with the Logan timeline.

"All because of this device they have in the 'Marvel' world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it is science, so I don't have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me and I think probably to the fans too," Jackman said on 'The Jess Cagle Show'.

Jackman's return as Wolverine was announced during Disney's fan convention.

'Deadpool 3' is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.