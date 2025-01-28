Huge fan of Sridevi, her comic timing still unmatched: Yami Gautam

Mumbai: Yami Gautam, who will next be seen in comedy film "Dhoom Dhaam", said she is a fan of late superstar Sridevi whose comic timing remains unmatched even today.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the upcoming movie revolves around newlyweds Koyal (Gautam) and Veer, played by Pratik Gandhi, who find themselves in far-from-perfect situations on their wedding day.

"Dhoom Dhaam" is produced by Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of ‘B62 Studios’ and Jyoti Deshpande of ‘Jio Studios’. The story and screenplay are co-written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora.

At the trailer preview of "Dhoom Dhaam", Gautam praised Sridevi's range as an actor.

"I've been a huge fan of Sridevi ji. Her comic timing is still unmatched. I met her one or two times briefly. Her demeanour was calm, straightforward and professional. It's phenomenal... Just to watch her on screen and perform. Be it 'Chaalbaaz', 'Mr. India' or 'Sadma', I hope that more such characters are written for women," she told reporters here.

The actor, known for films such as "Vicky Donor", "Bala", "Kabil" and "Article 370", also rued the dearth of female characters in the comedy genre.

"I'm thankful to people sitting here for giving me such brilliant opportunities as an actor for writing such fantastic characters. I feel very few characters are written for women in comedy where women can perform," she added.

Gandhi, who shot to fame with 2020 web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", said going forward he hopes to play as many different characters as possible.

"I want the audience to love them all and accept me (as those characters). Every actor wishes this. The good thing is that writers and directors are seeing this possibility with me and I am getting such opportunities. I'm happy that the audience remembers my character Harshad Mehta ('Scam 1992') and my other comedy characters like 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' and last was 'Agni'. If the actor is known for his character, then it is the best thing (possible)" he said.

Gautam, who welcomed her first child with Aditya Dhar last year, said she has become busier after becoming a parent.

"There was a time when people, especially actresses, used to hide their marriage. We are not even talking about children. But I have never been busier in my life. It's a blessing that I am getting a chance to showcase my work to people. 'I am doing the work which I finally wanted to do' versus 'I am doing a film because that is the only option I had'. I have seen that time and it was an important time. But it's not a very good feeling when you're not enjoying what you're doing," she said.

"Dhoom Dhaam" also stars Eijaz Khan and Prateik Babbar. It will start streaming on ‘Netflix’ from February 14.