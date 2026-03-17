Hrithik Roshan teams up with Prime Video for another project 'Mess'

New Delhi: Streaming service ‘Prime Video’ announced its new movie ‘Mess’, marking its second collaboration with actor Hrithik Roshan’s production banner ‘HRX Films’.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film will follow a motley group of robbers, who, upon invading the family house of a man with OCD, slowly realise it’s not the family but them who need to survive this night-long standoff, according to a press release.

Roshan is producing the project alongside Eshaan Roshan and Krishnan’s ‘Soda Films Lab’.

The streamer and ‘HRX Films’ announced their first collaboration ‘Storm’, a thriller series, in October last year. “‘Storm’ marked the start of something special with ‘Prime Video’ and ‘Mess’ feels like a natural next step for us at ‘HRX Films’,” Roshan said.

He added, “Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for ‘Mess’ has been extraordinary from the start. As production ramps up, Eshaan and I are beyond excited by the potential of this project. We believe this film will resonate with audiences who appreciate fresh, unconventional stories that push the boundaries of the genre.”

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of ‘Originals’, ‘Prime Video India’, said ‘Mess’ has a ‘refreshingly original premise’ and a unique set of characters.

“A key marker of a good story is if it takes you by surprise and keeps you entertained throughout. With ‘Mess’, we have a story that not only does that but makes you laugh at every step,” he said.

He added, “Hrithik and Eshaan, through ‘HRX Films’, bring a strong creative instinct and a genuine passion for storytelling and after ‘Storm’, we are delighted to deepen our partnership further with this film.”

Hrithik’s banner ‘HRX Films’ is a division of his father Rakesh Roshan’s production house ‘FilmKraft Productions’, which has been behind the filmmaker’s iconic movies such as ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and ‘Krissh’.