Hrithik Roshan says he doesn’t like attention

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan said that he doesn’t like attention. However, he realised that the upcoming documentary ‘The Roshans’ isn’t about him and said that it is history about his family. “When I saw this documentary, I was absolutely amazed. It’s been directed so beautifully,” Hrithik, who turned 51 on Friday, said during the press conference held for the upcoming documentary.

He revealed that he had never met his grandfather. “I wonder if I magically get a chance to have a conversation with him after seeing the documentary. I would actually like to ask him about his childhood and what he went through. I wonder what he would ask me. I think he may ask me, ‘If I am happy’,” he added.

Hrithik credited his drive for his debut film ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, which was released in 2000. “I would thank him because I often wonder what was that drive I had when I was doing my first film. What was it? Where did it come from? And I mean the only simplest answer is that it was already there in my cells. It was something that passed on.”

Hrithik, who is tagged as the Greek God of Bollywood courtesy of his striking looks, revealed that he doesn’t like attention.

“When my father said that he wanted to make this documentary first I felt embarrassed. I don’t like attention and then I realised this isn’t about me. This is about history and history is important. It is the history about my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, my chacha - that history was in my cells that gave me that drive,” he shared.

The upcoming ‘Netflix’ documentary ‘The Roshans’ chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood’s iconic Roshan family - musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.