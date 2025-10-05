Hrithik Roshan recalls filming ‘War 2’

New Delhi: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note on his social media describing what went behind making his latest film ‘War 2’ and praised the filmmaker, Ayan Mukerji.

Released on August 14, the film also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 film ‘War’.

Roshan shared a series of pictures from the film. “Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed that I knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally, a movie could do like so many others do, keep it simple, play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director, Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set. Everything seemed so perfect. Like it’s meant to be. A sure shot,” the post began.

“No worries. I just needed to do my job right. Which, of course, I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out, ‘This is too easy. I know this too well’. And another that said, ‘I deserve it. Every film doesn’t have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment - just relax,” he concluded.

The film is the instalment of the YRF ‘Spy Universe’, which also includes Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ movies and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. The next instalment in the franchise is ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.