Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter': 'Patty is young, spontaneous and angry'

After enthralling the audience as Major Kabir in ‘War’, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to play an IAF officer in Siddharth Anand’s next, ‘Fighter’. Recently, a video of the actor resurfaced on the Internet, where he was talking about his role in the movie. ‘Fighter’, scheduled for a 2024 release, also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

The viral clip from an old interview showed Hrithik giving some details about his character in the film, who is called Patty. The actor also revealed that he has shot with Sukhois for the movie and it was a learning experience for him to be around the Indian Air Force during the filming of the drama.

“We shot for about 12 days inside and with the Sukhois. It has been incredible and it’s been so inspiring just to be around the Indian Air Force. I learnt so much about the body language, decorum, discipline and what they are up against every single day,” he said.

Roshan also shared that his character Patty is ‘quite interesting’ and is similar to his younger self: “It’s very interesting as Patty, in many ways, in maturity and age-wise too, is a little younger than me or how Kabir is. Kabir is more evolved and composed. Patty is young, spontaneous and angry at things that maybe I wouldn’t personally be angry at. So, Patty is an interesting space for me because I remember being like that at some point in my life. It is very hard to reconcile with him because I have to keep my evolution aside.”

This is Hrithik Roshan’s third movie with Siddharth Anand after ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.