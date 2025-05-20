Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR face off in official teaser of ‘War 2’

New Delhi: ‘Yash Raj Films’ on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser of ‘War 2’, the studio’s sixth entry in the ambitious spy universe that pits Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR against each other.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 film ‘War’, which featured Roshan in the role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

The teaser begins with a voice-over of NTR, who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie. “I have been watching you for a long time, Kabir. India’s best soldier, RAW’s best agent, but not anymore. You don’t know me, but soon will. Get ready for the war,” he said.

The teaser features high-octane visuals, intense action sequences and a gripping face-off between the two leads.

Also starring Kiara Advani, ‘War 2’ promises to deliver six major action sequences shot across five countries over 150 days. The movie is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 14, 2025.

The ‘YRF Spy Universe’ also includes Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ movies and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. The next instalment in the franchise is ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.