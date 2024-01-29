Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ tops global charts

Director Siddharth Anand has another reason to celebrate as his latest action film ‘Fighter’ has once again topped the global box office. The film earned about 25 million dollars (Rs 207 crore) over the opening weekend, as per a report by ‘Deadline’.

The 25.1 million dollars global start includes 4.3 million dollars from North America, per ‘comScore’. The report also estimated that the film has earned Rs 120 crore (14.4 million dollars) from India. In IMAX, ‘Fighter’ raked in 1.4 million dollars globally from 150 screens in 15 markets.

Other movies that worked well over the weekend globally include Sydney Sweeney's rom-com ‘Anyone But You’ which collected 100 million dollars last weekend. Its current worldwide collection stands at 126.6 million dollars. Jason Statham’s ‘The Beekeeper’ and Emma Stone’s awards season darling ‘Poor Things’ added 10 million dollars each to their haul.

Released on Thursday ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the patriotic action drama ‘Fighter’ stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.