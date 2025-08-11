Hrithik Roshan calls Jr NTR ‘one-take final-take star’

With just days to go before its grand release, ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, held its only promotional event in Hyderabad and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric. Fans from across states turned up in huge numbers, chanting for their favourite stars and turning the venue into a celebration of cinema. Amid the excitement, Hrithik Roshan took a moment to speak from the heart about his co-star Jr NTR, marking one of the most heartfelt exchanges in recent film promotion history.

In his speech, Hrithik described NTR not just as a colleague, but as someone who has taught him an invaluable lesson in dedication. “Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you,” Hrithik said, adding that their journeys over the past 25 years bear striking similarities. He praised NTR’s rare quality of being a ‘one-take final-take star’, explaining that his co-star approaches every shot with absolute commitment – 100 percent, not a fraction less. Hrithik shared how NTR never checks playback after a take because he knows he has given it his all. This mindset, Hrithik now hopes to carry into his own future projects.

‘War 2’ promises not only the explosive action between Hrithik’s and NTR’s characters, but the film also features an intense dance battle in the track ‘Janaabe Aali’. Composed by Pritam, with vocals by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is already creating buzz. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ is the latest entry in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. The film marks NTR’s Bollywood debut, with him playing the antagonist opposite Hrithik and Kiara Advani.

‘War 2’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.