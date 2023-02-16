How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action film under development

Los Angeles: A ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action feature film is under development at ‘Universal Pictures’ with Dean DeBlois, the director behind the original animated trilogy, set to return.

According to the entertainment website ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the studio has set March 14, 2025, as the release date of the film.

The casting process is already underway, sources also said.

Based on the books by Cressida Cowell, ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ followed the unique friendship between a young and timid Viking boy named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and Toothless, an injured dragon he nurses back to health.

The movie trilogy, made by ‘DreamWorks Animation’ and released in the 2010s to great box office success and acclaim, is regarded as a coming-of-age story that revolved around Hiccup and Toothless as they battled humans’ prejudice against dragons, the loss of a parent and first love.

The popularity of the franchise spawned a television series that aired on ‘Cartoon Network’, ‘Netflix’ and ‘Hulu’.

DeBlois, who is making his live-action debut with this feature, wrote and directed the first movie with Chris Sanders. DeBlois later directed two sequels released in 2014 and 2019 in sole capacity.