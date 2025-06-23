'How to Train Your Dragon' tops the US box office as ‘Elio' marks a new low for Pixar

Neither ‘Pixar’ nor zombies were enough to topple “How to Train Your Dragon" from the No 1 slot at North American box offices over the weekend. The ‘Universal Pictures’ live-action remake remained the top film, bringing in USD 37 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, despite the sizeable new releases of “Elio” and “28 Years Later”, according to studio estimates Sunday. “How To Train Your Dragon” has rapidly amassed USD 358.2 million worldwide.

Six years after its last entry, the Dean DeBlois-directed “How To Train Your Dragon” has proven a potent revival of the ‘DreamWorks Animation’ franchise. A sequel is already in the works for the USD 150 million production, which remakes the 2010 animated tale about a Viking boy and his dragon.

Pixar's “Elio” had a particularly tough weekend. The ‘Walt Disney Co’ animation studio has often launched some of its biggest titles in June, including “Cars”, “WALL-E” and “Toy Story 4”. But “Elio”, a science fiction adventure about a boy who dreams of meeting aliens, notched a modest USD 21 million, the lowest opening ever for ‘Pixar’.

“This is a weak opening for a new ‘Pixar’ movie,” said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm ‘FranchiseRe’.

“These would be solid numbers for another original animation film, but this is ‘Pixar’ and by Pixar's remarkable standard, the opening is well below average.”

“Elio”, originally set for release in early 2024, had a bumpy road to the screen. Adrian Molina - co-director of “Coco” - was replaced mid-production by Domee Shi (“Turning Red”) and Madeline Sharafian. Back at Disney's D23 conference in 2022, America Ferrera appeared to announce her role as Elio's mother, but the character doesn't even exist in the revamped film.

‘Disney’ and ‘Pixar’ spent at least USD 150 million making “Elio”, which didn't fare any better internationally than it did in North America, bringing in just USD 14 million from 43 territories. ‘Pixar’ stumbled coming out of the pandemic before stabilizing performance with 2023's “Elemental” (USD 496.4 million worldwide) and 2024's “Inside Out 2” (USD 1.7 billion), which was the company's biggest box office hit.

“Elemental” was Pixar's previously lowest earning film, launching with USD 29.6 million. It rallied in later weeks to collect nearly half a billion dollars at the box office. The company's first movie, “Toy Story”, opened with USD 29.1 million in 1995 or USD 60 when adjusted for inflation. It remains to be seen whether “Elio's” decent reviews and “A” from CinemaScore audiences can lead it to repeat “Elemental's” trajectory.

With most schools on summer break, the competition for family audiences was stiff. Disney's own “Lilo & Stitch”, another live-action remake, continued to pull in young moviegoers. It grossed USD 9.7 million in its fifth weekend, bringing its global tally to USD 910.3 million.

“28 Years Later” signaled the return of another, far gorier franchise. Director Danny Boyle reunited with screenwriter Alex Garland to resume their pandemic apocalypse thriller 25 years after “28 Days Later” and 18 years after its sequel, “28 Weeks Later”.

The ‘Sony Pictures’ release opened with USD 30 million. That was good enough to give Boyle, the filmmaker of “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Trainspotting”, the biggest opening weekend of his career. The film, which cost USD 60 million to make, jumps ahead nearly three decades from the outbreak of the so-called rage virus for a coming-of-age story about a 12-year-old (Alfie Williams) venturing out of his family's protected village. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes co-star.

Reviews have been good (90% fresh on ‘Rotten Tomatoes’) for “28 Years Later”, though audience reaction (a “B” CinemaScore) is mixed. Boyle has more plans for the zombie franchise, which will next see the release of “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” next year from director Nia DaCosta.

“28 Years Later” added another USD 30 million in 59 overseas markets.

After its strong start last weekend with USD 12 million, A24's “Materialists” held well with USD 5.8 million in its second weekend. The romantic drama by writer-director Celine Song and starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans has collected USD 24 million so far.

Next weekend should also be a competitive one in movie theaters, with both “F1”, from ‘Apple’ and ‘Warner Bros’ and Universal's “Megan 2.0” launching in cinemas.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office. With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U S and Canadian theatres, according to ‘Comscore’:

1. “How to Train Your Dragon”, USD 37 million

2. “28 Years Later”, USD 30 million

3. “Elio”, USD 21 million

4. “Lilo & Stitch”, USD 9.7 million

5. “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning”, USD 6.6 million

6. “Materialists”, USD 5.8 million

7. “Ballerina”, USD 4.5 million

8. “Karate Kid: Legends”, USD 2.4 million

9. “Final Destination: Bloodlines", USD 1.9 million

10. “Kuberaa”, USD 1.7 million