How people evolve is how their character is built: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was at the Cannes Film Festival recently as her film ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap, had its screening. It was a very emotional moment for Sunny, especially because of the background that she came from. She has seen the entire journey from being an adult entertainer to actually being accepted as an actor.

Speaking about this whole transition, Sunny opened up in a recent interview and said that it’s unbelievable.

She said that during the entire journey from the adult entertainment stream to ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2011 and to getting her first film offer, everything just took off.

Sunny added that everyone does things that they need to do in certain moments, but how people evolve is how their character is built.

She further said that she really tried hard to get her foot in the door because everyone kept saying ‘no’ to her to be the brand ambassador of some products or be a part of the film. She had to fight through stigmas and nasty articles, which wasn’t easy at all, but Sunny tried to be dignified through the whole process.