How has Brahmastra’s success changed Mouni Roy’s life?

The ‘Naagin’ of the television world, Mouni Roy, made her debut in the lanes of Bollywood in 2018 with the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’. Thereafter, she did a couple of more movies but didn’t get a role that could leave an imprint on the audience until people saw her as Junoon in ‘Brahmastra’. The Ayan Mukerji directorial fantasy drama had Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in positive roles, while Mouni played the main antagonist.

Recently, while talking to a leading media house, the actor revealed how her work in ‘Bhramastra’ changed her life. She said that on the personal front, things are still the same, but on the professional side, she believes ‘Brahmastra’ has given her respect as an actor from the film industry and her audience.

Roy further added that she is grateful to her audience for giving her selfless love right from the start of her career. However, with ‘Brahmastra’ the bonus was the respect that she gained.

In ‘Brahamstra Part One: Shiva’, Mouni Roy’s character, towards the end of the film, dies, releasing the demi-God Dev. He was imprisoned for ages and to release him, Mouni used the power of ‘Brahmastra’ and ended by giving her life in the process.