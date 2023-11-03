How does Radhika Madan respond to fake and baseless stories about her?

Radhika Madan said that in her earlier stage of struggle in the film industry, she was often told that she was not pretty enough and had a crooked jaw. The actor was talking to a leading media house in an interview when she recalled her younger days and added that those comments came as a surprise to her because she believed she was ‘Kareena Kapoor’.

“I was told that I’m not pretty enough and that my jaw is slightly ‘tedha’ (crooked). I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it, but ‘ek achchi johori ko heera dikh hi jaata hai’,” she told the news channel.

In the interview, Radhika also revealed how she responds to fake and baseless stories that are often reported about her as a celebrity. She said she reads everything written about herself and when she comes across stuff that she does not like, she simply has a good laugh at it.

She also said that earlier, she was often affected by negativity and wanted to prove herself and change the wrong perceptions. Radhika added that she has now developed a thick skin.

Radhika was most recently seen in the film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’. It revolves around a case of cyber security breach.

Talking about online safety, she told another leading media house in an interview, “For me, social media is just like putting on a mask. It’s the only validation that we are seeking in life. I know people who will be like, ‘Hey, I cannot follow you on social media because you don’t have any number of followers’. It’s extremely sad because that’s your perception. It’s time to realise that we are much more than the number of followers. We are letting social media control our lives, where it should be the other way around.”