How does Khushi Kapoor ‘relate a lot to Betty Cooper’?

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming ‘Netflix’ film ‘The Archies’ marks the Bollywood debut of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

As the film nears its release, Khushi Kapoor shared why she feels a special connection with her character, Betty Cooper.

Describing her connection with Betty, Khushi shared, “I relate a lot to Betty because she is sweet and sensitive.”

“She takes things to heart. But she has so many friends that are there for her and support her,” she added.

Khushi Kapoor would soon be joining her sister Janhvi Kapoor on the long list of actresses in the world of movies.

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about her feeling of quitting acting as she could not make it to the sets of ‘The Archies’ on the first day of Khushi’s shoot.

Talking about it with a leading media house, she said, “It was the first time when I felt like I should just give up acting and maybe just become like one of those on-set moms, who say, ‘Baby ke liye juice laao’, like a proper momager. What’s the point of any of it if I’m not able to be there for my family? But I’m doing it for Khushi. Hopefully, it will all be worth it.”

‘The Archies’ also marks the debut of Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aisha Saigal.