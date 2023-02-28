How did Deepika Padukone stay calm during the 'Pathaan' controversy?

Despite the humongous success of ‘Pathaan’ at the box office, the movie has courted controversy ever since it came out. Whether it was the ‘supposedly’ excessive skin show by Deepika Padukone or the colour of her bikini, the movie has been caught in the eye of a storm since the beginning.

Recently, Deepika, in an interaction with a leading media house, revealed how she and co-star Shah Rukh Khan kept their cool while the movie was drawing so much uninvited attention.

“I can say this for both of us: we don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility and they have gotten us where we are. Some of it comes with experience and maturity. We have both been athletes. I do know that he played sports in high school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint,” she said.

She further opened up on her equation with King Khan and said: “15 years ago, a superstar like him showed immense faith in a rank newcomer who had no experience or lineage in the film industry and cast me opposite him without an audition, mind you and that too in a double role. The beautiful part of our relationship is that one handhold or one hug communicates everything that we need to convey to each other.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan.