Hope SS Rajamouli directs ‘Marvel’ movies: Ram Charan

Los Angeles: ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan said they will ‘host a big party’ if SS Rajamouli ever gets an opportunity to direct a ‘Marvel Studios’ film.

Charan is currently in the US to promote the period epic action ‘RRR’ ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, where the film is nominated in the ‘original song’ category for its Telugu track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

The actor, who features in the global blockbuster alongside Jr NTR, took to ‘Instagram’ to share snippets of his interview with the website ‘Entertainment Tonight’. When the interviewer quizzed him about the vision that can be ‘brought together’ if Rajamouli directs a ‘Marvel’ film, Charan said, “Wow. We are going to host you a big party if that happens. She is one of the first people to say this and fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. It is for my director.”

Asked if he would like to feature in the ‘Marvel’ or ‘Star Wars’ franchise, the actor said he wanted to be in ‘every film, in every country where people appreciate cinema’.

“I want to be in every franchise where people are watching it and buying the tickets. I want to be in every film, in every country where people appreciate art in films and cinema basically. Cinema is becoming the global cinema. It’s no more Hollywood or Bollywood. It’s burning all the woods and becoming a global cinema. And I am so fortunate to be a part of that.”

‘RRR’ follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles. It is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. ‘Naatu Naatu’ has already scooped up a Golden Globe win, the first Indian song to do so.

Charan is in the US along with Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani and co-star Jr NTR.