After 22 years, Sunny Deol’s recent release ‘Gadar 2’ has created the same craze and received an overwhelming response from the audience like the original blockbuster film. The film has stormed the box office by setting new records. The actor, who’s currently cherishing this moment, shared his plans for future projects.

Post the screening of his film in London, Sunny said, “I haven’t still planned anything as to what I’m going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time.”

“I want to do cinema, which is what I’ve seen now, how people are wanting it and they want this kind of larger-than-life film and a film with all the values to it, which most of our cinema has not been doing for a long time. So, I just hope I get some more subjects that can light up the silver screen,” he added.

On the streets of London, Sunny Deol made people dance to the beats of ‘dhol’ as he broke out into the signature steps from ‘Gadar 2’. The film is running with houseful boards on single screens across India and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’. Interestingly, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on August 15.

“ ‘Gadar’ was a film which we had done two decades back. At that time also, it was a film that connected with the people and people made it a ‘Gadar’ and it became one of the highest-watched films in our history,” he stated.

He further shared, “I was too scared about doing another part of it because that was kind of a complete film and I didn’t see how we can go ahead with another film. But during the COVID time, director Anil Sharma and writer Shaktimaan came up with this idea and suddenly it clicked with all of us and we said, ‘Okay, let’s go develop it.”