‘Honoured I got opportunity to wear police uniform on screen’

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is set to play a police officer in the ‘Prime Video’ series "Indian Police Force", says he is honoured to wear the khaki uniform on screen.

The actor was speaking here at the event 'Indian Police Ko Salaam', billed as an ode to the service, commitment and patriotism of Delhi Police officers.

Growing up in Delhi, Malhotra on Wednesday said he would often want to interact with the police officers on duty.

"As a citizen, you always want your officers and government to protect you. After I reached a certain position, I think the police service is one of the toughest jobs in the country. They take care of the public and deal with them with so much patience. As an actor, I feel honoured that I got an opportunity to wear the uniform on the screen. We are the reel heroes, you (police officers) are the real heroes," said the actor, who previously played Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in "Shershaah".

On the stage, Malhotra was joined by "Indian Police Force" director Rohit Shetty, his co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as well as Aparna Purohit, Head of ‘India and South East Asia Originals’, ‘Prime Video’ and Sushant Sriram, Country Director of ‘Prime Video’, India.

Ritu Arora, president, Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), and Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, were the chief guests at the event, held to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Police Service at the National Police Memorial here.

Not only the officers but their families are also the "real heroes", said Rohit Shetty.

"I know how tough things are for the families of police officers. Both the officer and his family are always on duty till he retires. The sacrifices of the families often don't get highlighted. Monuments like the National Police Memorial are important so that the youth remember the sacrifice of the brave officers," the director added.

Shilpa Shetty said she is honoured to play a "real-life hero" in her career.

"Playing a character is one thing and portraying a real hero is another game altogether. I'm happy that this series is an ode to the Indian Police and I'm also a small part of this show," she added.

Oberoi said Commissioner Arora was part of the police force deployed for rescue efforts during the 2004 tsunami that struck south India.

"I was working on ground zero with volunteers. I was able to do my work because you were there, Sanjay ji. It's impossible to run a country without our heroes in uniform," he said.

Commissioner Arora congratulated the team of "Indian Police Force" for depicting the police personnel in a realistic manner.

"In Indian films and series, the police are sometimes shown as a hero, a villain and even a comedian. But no show or film is complete without our presence. These days shows and films have started portraying the police in a realistic manner with focus on their success rate, challenges, contribution, failures and dilemmas. I wish this series grand success," the senior officer said.

Ritu Arora said the contribution made by the streamer ‘Prime Video’ to the PFWS would be donated to Smita, a school set up for Delhi Police officers' children with special needs.

The trailer of the "Indian Police Force" received a thunderous response from the police personnel and their families at the event.

An exclusive montage from the series, set to Shetty's voice over, was also played. The show will start streaming on ‘Prime Video’ from January 19.

At the event, artist Rahul Arya gave a live sand art presentation, highlighting the challenges faced by the police personnel.

The team of "Indian Police Force" also interacted with some of the police officers and their families on stage about fitness, personal and professional life as well as adversities they face on the job.

Several police officers were felicitated for their selfless service and bravery. Officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, were also remembered at the event.

Earlier, the police band performed the national anthem alongside the patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon".