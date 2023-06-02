Sobhita Dhulipala recently talked about the ongoing debate about Hindi films versus movies from the South and said there’s nothing new about it. Having starred in several films, she said that the ‘war’ has become more visible due to the success of pan-India films in recent times.

Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’.

Talking about the debate around North versus South films, Sobhita told a leading media house: “I don’t think it is a new war at all. The war has just become more visible because of cinematic successes. But since pre-independence, there has been debate on what should be the national language. In a way, India isn’t really a union of states. It’s a country where we are all tied together. We cheer for our cricket team but inherently, we are very different in our food and culture and languages. We should acknowledge and celebrate it. Homogeneity is not natural or something I root for. I like the differences.”

Sobhita entered the entertainment industry after winning the ‘Femina Miss India Earth 2013’ title at the ‘Femina Miss India’ pageant. Talking about why she left modelling for a career in acting, the actor also said during the conversation: “Miss India happened at the tail end of my college. I had just graduated and I enrolled in a Master’s degree. I just wanted to be cool and I got through. I didn’t know what one did after that. I always thought fashion was very cool and saw it in magazines or on television. I would look at the models and be amazed. I wanted to belong to it. However, when I started modelling, there was no fulfilment that I could find. I arrived at the clarity then that I wanted to be able to express myself creatively and I started auditioning for ads and through that, I auditioned for films. Halfway through that, I knew it was my calling. So, I took a longer route to my calling. I sampled everything that came my way.”

She will be next seen in ‘Sitara’ with Rajeev Siddhartha. She also has Netflix’s ‘Monkey Man’ in the pipeline. It’s the directorial debut of Dev Patel and has Patel and Sharlto Copley besides her.