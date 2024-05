After the release of Prosenjit Chatterjee-starrer Mayurakshi’s script, the screenplay of ‘Aparajito’ was released in the form of a book. On Satyajit Ray’s 103rd birth anniversary, the book was unveiled at his residence in the presence of Sandip Ray, Firdausul Hasan, Jeetu Kamal and Anik Dutta. This book features shooting stills from different periods of making the film in addition to the full movie script.