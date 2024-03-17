Hitched forever!

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have tied the knot. On Saturday, Kriti took to her social media handle and shared pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony. According to reports, the wedding ceremony happened at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana. The couple donned beautiful pastel outfits for their big day and in one of the pictures, Kriti was seen kissing Pulkit’s forehead.

Along with the beautiful pictures, Kriti wrote in the caption, “From the deep blue sky to the morning dew. Through the lows and the highs, it’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats differently, it’s got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, you!”