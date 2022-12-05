Hitched for life!

Actor Hansika Motwani married fiancé Sohael Kathuriya in a lavish wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. She decked up in a red lehenga, while the groom was seen in a cream sherwani.

A video showed Hansika sitting in the 'mandap' and Sohael bending down to put 'sindoor' in the parting of her hair. Also, a picture of them from the bridal photo shoot showed the groom kissing her forehead as they stood while holding each other's hands.

Hansika wore big golden 'churas' brought for her by her girl gang. She also wore a 'maangtika' (head accessory) and a nose ring as part of her bridal getup. A solo picture of her posing on a staircase of the wedding venue before heading to meet the groom for the 'varmala' ceremony was released online.