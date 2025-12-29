His screen presence is more than enough: Prabhas on working with Sanjay Dutt

New Delhi: Prabhas praised his ‘The Raja Saab’ co-star Sanjay Dutt and said his screen presence is more than enough.

‘The Raja Saab’ is a pan-India project and is produced under TG Vishwa Prasad under the ‘People Media Factory’ banner. Directed by Maruthi, known for films such as ‘Prati Roju Pandage’ and ‘Prema Katha Chitram’, it is set to release on January 9, 2026.

Prabhas attended the pre-release event in Hyderabad on Saturday, which was attended by a large number of fans, according to a press release.

The ‘Baahubali’ actor spoke on his experience of working with Dutt and said watching his scenes would make him forget his own. “Sanjay sir, just your screen presence is more than enough. When they put a close-up on you, you completely consume the screen. When I watched his scenes during dubbing, I started forgetting my own scenes,” he said.

Composer Thaman S of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ fame will score music for ‘The Raja Saab’. It also stars Nidhhi Agerwal. The film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.