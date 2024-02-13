Hindi films waste money on wrong departments: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in the Telugu film ‘OG’, in which he will be playing the negative lead, opposite Pawan Kalyan. In a recent interview, Emraan said that he never imagined himself doing a film in the South film industry, let alone one as a villain. The actor recently played the antagonist in the film ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In an interview with a leading media house, Emraan said that he was lured towards the South film industry because the character he plays in ‘OG’ was well-written. He also complimented the film’s director, Sujeeth, calling him ‘great’. He revealed that Sujeeth was making the film on an enormous canvas.

Emraan, who has a strong body of work in the Hindi film industry and has delivered several blockbusters, noted that filmmakers in the South have a different work ethic. He said, “I think South filmmakers are way more disciplined than we are in Hindi cinema. Every penny that they spend on their film shows on screen.”

The actor thinks that in the Hindi film industry, money is wasted in the wrong departments and isn’t shown on screen. He shared that South films have finesse, especially when it comes to the visual effects. The ‘Tiger 3’ star went on to add that Hindi cinema has a lot to learn from South films.