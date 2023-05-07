'Hindi film industry has been quite confused by Western culture'

Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut in the movies 16 years ago, said that in the last 20 years, the Hindi film industry has been ‘influenced by Western culture’. He called this a drawback of the industry. When one of his fans from Kerala asked him what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry, Ranbir said that new people aren’t given many opportunities here.

“I think what’s lacking in the Hindi film industry is really knowing your audience. I think somewhere in the last 10, 15 or 20 years, the Hindi film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, by Western films and by remakes,” he said.

Ranbir, who belongs to the ‘first family of Hindi cinema’ that dates back to his great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, said that new people are not given many opportunities and that new minds in the business are essential for new stories.

Ranbir’s name often comes up in nepotism debates, as despite seeing many lulls in his career, the actor has maintained his status as one of the top stars of Bollywood.

“There are very few actors and actresses and they are not giving new people an opportunity, like new directors and new minds. I think it’s very important to give them an opportunity because that’s when change happens. That’s when new minds come and new stories are being told, so I hope that happens,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor was absent from the big screen for five years after his 2018 film ‘Sanju’. He returned to the cinemas with 2022’s ‘Shamshera’, which bombed at the box office. His next release, ‘Brahmastra’ was made at a reported budget of Rs 410 crore and earned only Rs 257.44 crore net at the domestic box office, as per an entertainment news portal. His last release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, is currently the second highest earner of the year with a Rs 149.05 crore domestic net collection. Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.