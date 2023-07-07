Hindi cinema veteran Saira Banu joins ‘Instagram’

Mumbai: Hindi cinema veteran Saira Banu on Friday made ‘Instagram’ debut and paid tribute to her husband and cinema icon Dilip Kumar, on his second death anniversary.

The 78-year-old actor shared a throwback photograph with Kumar as her first post on ‘Instagram’ and said through the social media platform she would like to share the late actor’s ‘life, his thoughts and vision’.

“I am writing this note on July 7 to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib,” Banu wrote.

She said that Kumar, whose real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was not only the greatest actor but also a ‘great human being’.

“On ‘Instagram’, I would like to share his life, thoughts and vision, as well as his dedication and commitments not only to the film industry, of which he has been the ultimate actor but to various other activities towards society and the well-being of the world at large,” Banu added.

Kumar, known for leading iconic films such as ‘Madhumati’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Ganga Jumna’ and ‘Saudagar’, was awarded Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, in 1994.

The actor died in July 2021 after a prolonged illness at the age of 98.