HFPA announces presenters for the 80th Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced presenters for the 80th Golden Globes.

The line-up for the January 10 festivities includes nominees Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Niecy Nash-Betts as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan, reported ‘Variety’.

As ‘Variety’ was first to report, other Golden Globes 2023 nominees expected to appear at the ceremony include Austin Butler (‘Elvis’); ‘The Fabelmans’ team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner and most likely, Daniel Craig (‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’).

The team behind animated film nominee ‘Turning Red’, including director Domee Shi, is expected, as is ‘Decision to Leave’ director Park Chan-wook, whose film is up for best non-English language film. ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ stars Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brahl are also on the list.

TV nominees who will be in the room include Kevin Costner, Sheryl Lee Ralph and others.