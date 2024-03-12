‘Hero No. 1’ changed things for Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2012 film ‘Dangerous Ishhq’, is all set to star in Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak’. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Karisma, who is currently promoting the film, was asked about her experience working in the 1990s.

In an interview with ‘Film Companion’, Karisma said, “At that time, we just worked. There was no calculation. There was nothing like that. We went by instinct and we just went by energy and passion. We actually worked like that. It was never calculated like, ‘Oh, if I do this song and if I do this film, this will happen’. There was nobody to tell us and advise us and there were no PR teams or stylists. There was nothing. We just were there on the set and made films happen.”

Karisma Kapoor was asked about how and when she felt that finally things were happening for her.

She said, “So honestly, I think when ‘Hero No. 1’ happened, I think from that movie in that commercial space, things kind of changed. Then obviously, it went on to films like ‘Raja Hindustani’ or ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. Somewhere I feel from ‘Hero No. 1’, that’s just a personal.”

Besides ‘Murder Mubarak’, Karisma Kapoor has ZEE5’s ‘Brown’ in her kitty.

Talking about her character in ‘Brown’, Karisma told ‘Film Companion’, “It’s not the usual heroine character. It was very different and unusual to play on screen. Here, there was this woman who is very raw and real and who’s been through different kinds of emotions. She’s beaten up and has been through so much. Of course, it’s a crime drama but it’s also about her journey and her growth as a person. I think that’s why I found it really interesting.”