Here’s why Pulkit Samrat is excited about his first fantasy film ‘Rahu Ketu’

‘Fukrey’ actor Pulkit Samrat recently shared his enthusiasm for stepping into a genre he has long admired. The actor at a show revealed that his latest project, ‘Rahu Ketu’, marks his first-ever fantasy film, a milestone he’s been eager to reach since childhood.

Reflecting on the influences that shaped his imagination, Pulkit said, “I am very excited as this is my first fantasy film. I have actually grown up watching films like ‘Ajuba’ and ‘Chota Chetan’ and to be a part of a fantasy film today… that was the most exciting part.”

The actor, who made his big screen debut in 2012 with ‘Bitto Boss’, explained that the magic, adventure and visual wonder of classic Indian fantasy films played a major role in igniting his fascination with storytelling. Stepping into a film that carries similar elements feels like coming full circle for him. His upcoming project ‘Rahu Ketu’ taps into that very space, promising a mix of spectacle and heart.

While details of the film remain under wraps, the actor’s excitement suggests that viewers can expect something fresh from him, a blend of childhood wonder brought to life with modern filmmaking.