Here’s why Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh’s home in Bengal

Recently, Aamir Khan’s visit to Arijit Singh’s hometown, Murshidabad in West Bengal, raised a lot of questions and now the secret has finally been revealed. ‘Aamir Khan Productions’ has officially announced that Arijit will be lending his voice to its upcoming film, ‘Ek Din’, setting the stage for a much-anticipated musical collaboration. The teaser of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan-starrer film ‘Ek Din’ was released a few days back and got all the love for the magical romantic theme and the chemistry of the lead pair. According to the production house, Aamir personally worked on the song with Arijit, with the session taking place at the singer’s hometown.

Moreover, speculations were rife after Aamir met Arijit following the latter’s announcement about stepping away from playback singing, with many believing that the superstar had gone to convince Arijit to make a comeback. Now, the speculation has finally ended, as the meeting was indeed for this project. Arijit will now be lending his voice in ‘Ek Din’. It will be interesting to witness this iconic duo reunite once again after delivering several superhit songs together. Taking to social media, Aamir posted, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film ‘Ek Din’. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical.”

Moreover, ‘Ek Din’ will see Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan coming together for the first time, sharing an amazing on-screen chemistry. In this magical love story, Junaid will be seen playing an awkward guy, while on the other hand, Sai will be portrayed as a naturally confident girl.

‘Ek Din’ marks Aamir’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The iconic duo has previously delivered memorable films such as ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.