Here’s what working with AR Rahman meant for singer Shashwat Singh’s journey

Shashwat Singh wanted to join the Indian Army, but due to injuries, he had to give up that dream. Music, however, was always a constant source of happiness for Shashwat Singh and eventually, it became his only option because that was the only thing he truly vibed with.

In 2015, this Uttar Pradesh-born talent made his debut in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’. Since then, he has lent his voice to ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ and ‘Thug Life’. Having collaborated with AR Rahman since the beginning of his career, many might assume his journey in the music industry has been a smooth one. But Shashwat has faced his fair share of rejections, too.

With Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ now in theatres, where he has sung ‘Zamana Laage’ along with Arijit Singh and ‘Thug Life streaming’ on OTT featuring his song ‘Sugar Baby’, Shashwat is a singer to watch out for. ‘Millennium Post’ chats with him.

You’ve sung in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and now Tamil. How do you adapt your vocal style to different languages?

I always take a brief from the composer, lyricist or a lyrical supervisor about the emotion of the song. Then we discuss the correct pronunciation of the words and work together to make the language sound right. The audience is sharp. They can easily tell whether it’s a local or an outsider singing. But sometimes, they also appreciate the effort you put in.

You’ve worked multiple times with the legendary AR Rahman, be it ‘Tamasha’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and now ‘Thug Life’. How has your relationship with him evolved over time and what’s the most valuable lesson he’s given you?

He is a mentor to me. My early years as a student of music were under his guidance. I will always consider him my guru. I’ve been a fan of his work since I first heard his albums ‘Roja’ and ‘Bombay’. I was lucky to begin my career with him in ‘Tamasha’. He once told me that I should always prepare for a recording by remembering that my voice should heal the listener. That’s the most valuable lesson he’s given me.

Do you feel your journey in the music industry was smoother because you met him early in your career?

People welcomed me into important rooms because I sang for AR Rahman’s projects and later for Pritam da as well. So yes, in that way, it did become easier for me to carve my own path after my debut. But if you think that made my career easy, let me tell you - I still face rejections. I still deal with comparisons. At the end of the day, we walk this path alone. But the presence of such greats in my life has truly been a blessing.





Breathing Life in ‘Zamaana Lage’

‘Zamaana Lage’ from ‘Metro… In Dino’ is trending. Both Arijit Singh and you have breathed life into the song.

The song is receiving love from all over. The poetry was so subtle, yet so full of depth. This is our fifth song together and it feels great to sing alongside Arijit, the greatest of all time.