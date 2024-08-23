Here for a long haul: Dhairya Karwa

Dhairya Karwa is just a few movies old in Bollywood, but within this short time, this actor from Rajasthan has made his impact with characters that matter. Be it playing Ravi Shastri in ‘83’, an aspiring writer in ‘Gehraiyaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone or playing an inspector in the time travel thriller series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ on ‘Zee5’, Dhariya has always shone brighter. In fact, his character in the thriller on ‘Zee5’ is being praised.

“‘Gyraarah Gyaarah’ is definitely not your usual crime thriller. I won’t say it will be hard to keep up with. I think what you need to do is switch on the first episode and then the show really takes care of itself. It’s something fresh, at least in the Hindi space,” he said. Dhairya, like almost every cine-goer, enjoys watching thrillers. “Over the years, we’ve had some fascinating shows and stories be it ‘Paatal Lok’ or ‘Delhi Crime’,” he said.

Though still new in the industry, he considers himself lucky to have associated himself with some quality stories. “At the end of the day, an actor is defined by his choices. So, I am conscious of that. And I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to really collaborate with some big, amazing, beautiful minds,” said the actor, who made his debut in 2019 with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Very few actors get to romance Deepika Padukone in his fourth film and Dhairya did so in ‘Gehraiyaan’. So, does he have a career plan? “I would like to believe that I am here for the long haul. I’m in a marathon. Like I said previously, I am mindful of associating myself with the right stories with the right people,” he said.

Having said that, Dhairya also mentioned that when an actor starts off, he might not get plenty of offers. But he also doesn’t believe in taking hasty steps. “I would rather take it slow and let there be a gap but fill it with the right project. This is because you can’t go back and correct it,” he said.

Despite not having any film background, Dhairya never felt like an outsider in Bollywood. “There are people coming from all walks of life here,” he said. Though there’s nobody at this time in Bollywood to call a family yet, he has met some ‘amazing’ people along the way. “I have some really good relationships here, people on whom I can count on,” he signed off.