‘Hera Pheri 3’ cast would be incomplete without me: Tabu

New Delhi: Actor Tabu, one of the original stars of Priyadarshan's superhit 2000 comedy "Hera Pheri", teased fans on social media about her possibility of joining the cast of the film's potential third part.

Her comments come days after her "Hera Pheri" co-star Akshay Kumar shared a birthday post on ‘Instagram’ for Priyadarshan, following which the filmmaker said he was "willing to do 'Hera Pheri 3'."

"Hera Pheri" revolves around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling pauper Shyam (Suniel Shetty) with Tabu as Anuradha, who has a hidden agenda. The trio - sans Tabu - returned for the 2006 sequel “Phir Hera Pheri”, directed by Neeraj Vora.

On Monday night, Tabu re-shared Kumar's birthday post for Priyadarshan on her ‘Instagram Story’: “Of course, the cast won't be complete without me @priyadarshan.official (sic)".

The makers of the "Hera Pheri" film franchise are yet to officially announce the third instalment.

Tabu, Kumar and Paresh Rawal are currently shooting for Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy "Bhooth Bangla", which is slated to be released on April 2, 2026.

Tabu was last seen in the HBO series "Dune: Prophecy".